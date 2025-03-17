BREAKING: Potential Jaguars Draft Target Has 40-Yard Dash Revealed
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot of moving parts this offseason. The Jaguars have been making plenty of moves over the last couple of weeks to boost their roster. They want to get better for next season and the change is a great thing for the franchise.
New head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone have had a plan since they came together in Jacksonville and they have followed it tremendously. They want to beef up the offense in many different ways.
And if they are done making moves in free agency, they will turn their full attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars are in a unique position with the fifth overall pick in the draft. Well many teams are looking for quarterbacks the Jaguars have options on what to do with their first round pick.
One potential move and target for the franchise can be adding other explosive wide receivers like they did with Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of last year's draft. The Jaguars can potentially draft one of the best wide receivers of the 2025 class, Tetairoa McMillan from the University of Arizona.
On Monday the Jaguars found out how fast the speedy receiver is. McMillan ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at his Pro Day on Monday.
NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that scouts had McMillan clocked in at that time.
"Arizona WR and projected top pick Tetairoa McMillan had his Pro Day today, where scouts in attendance clocked him at a 4.48 40-yard dash," said Schultz on X/Twitter. "The 6’4”, 219-pound First-Team All-American had 24 NFL teams in attendance to watch him, per source."
The Arizona product has a great college career and this past season he climbed draft boards. He is one of the best prospects coming out of college. His size and speed is what caused problems for his college opponents and his game will translate well in the National Football League.
If the Jaguars land McMillan, they would have arguably the best young wide receiver duo in the league and they can turn into the best duo in a couple of years.
For now, we will have to wait and see what the Jaguars do leading up to the draft and see how much interest they have in McMillan.
