Analyzing the Jaguars' Potential Trade Bait
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several changes to their coaching staff and roster this offseason. After immediately firing Doug Pederson, Jacksonville entered the offseason with a coaching vacancy. It represented one of the many holes the Jaguars needed to fill this offseason.
It took more time and maneuvering, but they eventually moved on from former general manager Trent Baalke, after it was reported his presence nearly cost the Jaguars a shot at Liam Coen. While Coen eventually accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position, it was not easy.
The Jaguars aim to move on from their subpar seasons and get going in the right direction. Jacksonville. However, it will undoubtedly take some time to undo the failures of the previous regime. Jaguars owner Shad Khan hopes Coen was the right man for the job.
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently released one player from every team's roster that they should consider trading. After a challenging season rushing the ball, injuries, and the emergence of Tank Bigsby could make Etienne a tradable piece of the Jaguars' roster.
"[Etienne] ran for just 558 yards last season and was passed on the depth chart by Tank Bigsby. But he's also a 26-year-old former first-round pick who ran for 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons and caught 58 passes two years ago, too," Vacchiano said.
"He'd cost his new team $6.1 million, which is a lot considering what happened last season. But he'll be a free agent in March and sure looks like a player who might thrive with a change of scenery."
The Jaguars were the only team in the National Football League not to return any of their free agents this offseason. This move explained how Jaguars general manager James Gladstone felt about those veteran players.
Still, Jacksonville has to find ways to improve this offseason, which moving on from Etienne could help those efforts. The NFL Draft is on the horizon, giving the Jaguars another chance to improve.
Sometimes, a team can add by subtracting, and that could be the case here. Although that saying generally describes players who are bad influences on a team, which Etienne is not, the Jaguars could improve in the immediate and long-term by trading the veteran running back.
