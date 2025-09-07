Travis Hunter's Role For Jaguars' Opener Revealed At Last
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just hours away from Week 1, and we finally know Travis Hunter's role for the season-opener.
Hunter's NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers is one of the biggest Week 1 storylines in all of the NFL, and there has long been questions about what exactly his debut would look like.
Hunter's Role
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hunter will play the expected role the Jaguars have set him up for all offseason and training camp: majoring in wide receiver and minoring in cornerback.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning for Travis Hunter to be an "every-down wide receiver and situational corner" in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers, league sources told ESPN on Saturday," Schefter said.
"Although Hunter is expected to play more wide receiver than cornerback Sunday, it doesn't mean that arrangement will hold in Week 2 or further into the season, according to sources. The Jaguars plan to mix up Hunter's usage throughout the course of the season, sources said, but they believe there will be some weeks when the rookie can and will be deployed as a full-time wide receiver and cornerback."
NFL Debut
Hunter played both sides of the ball throughout training camp and in his lone preseason appearance, but this report confirms what has been clear all along: the Jaguars took Hunter at No. 2 to, more than anything, score touchdowns.
“I think for any rookie usually the most strides are going to be mentally, learning a new system, whether it’s coming from a spread system in college or a pro system in college, there’s a lot to learn," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said about Hunter earlier this week.
"So, I probably should say that for rookies or a new player, a new free agent signing, those strides are always going to be the biggest mentally. It’s tough for a guy to show what he can do and show all his physical capabilities, when he’s still trying to think about where am I lining up, what am I doing, what’s my job. So just his ability to line up and play fast, I think shows with his technique and some of the different things you see as a receiver.”
