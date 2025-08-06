Travis Hunter Gets Surprise with Message from NFL Legend
Travis Hunter is one of the most sensational rookies to come out of college in recent years. The former Colorado superstar and Heisman Trophy winner will be among the favorites for rookie of the year with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the season quickly approaches.
In a recent documentary short, Hunter was surprised with a video from one the NFL's greatest players of all time.
Jerry Rice shares a surprise message to Travis Hunter
Many know Jerry Rice to be the greatest wide receiver of all time, and being in his presence is always appreciated. He was one of many retired legends who were featured in a new documentary short from Fanatics called "The Locker Room."
The video featured legends and present-day stars such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Barry Sanders, Rice, Puka Naca, Justin Herbert, and Micah Parsons. During the NFLPA rookie Premiere Weekend in Los Angeles a few months ago, rookies such as Hunter, Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, Jaxon Dart, and Tyler Warren, participating in sit-down interviews, unaware of the surprise video messages and autographed jerseys.
Rice was the one to surprise the Jaguars first-round pick, telling Hunter in the message: "I wasn't the most talented guy out there, but I had my work ethic, and I wasn't going to let anyone outwork me."
Hunter, with his classic smile, responded by saying: "It's crazy to see him say my name." He also received a personalized and autographed jersey from Rice. Jacksonville's versatile two-way player jokingly said he was going to "keep this and try to hide it from my dad because he will try to steal it."
Fansided noted that additional player-specific videos would be released closer to the start of the regular season, which means there could be more tidbits from Hunter's surprise by Rice.
The emotions of the players in the video were raw and authentic, conveying excitement and great appreciation for the best the league has to offer now and forever. Hunter is one of many who have looked up to the NFL's career receiving yards holders and a player who matched up and was teammates with his former coach, Deion Sanders.
Many pass-catchers dream of becoming the greatest at their position, and Hunter likely feels the same. However, Rice showed that his legendary work ethic helped him play at a high level for over two decades, turning him into one of the greatest athletes who ever lived.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.