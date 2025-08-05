Why Liam Coen Thinks Jaguars' Travis Hunter Can Make History
The Jacksonville Jaguars have the NFL's most interesting man.
Rookie cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter has yet to take his first NFL snap, but all eyes throughout the NFL are on him as he looks to make history as the NFL's first true two-way player of the century.
The NFL has seen players dabble in playing offense and defense before, but few -- if any -- players have tried to do what Hunter is trying to do.
The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter has spent extensive time at both cornerback and wide receiver in training camp to this point.
And when the regular season rolls around, the expectation is for Hunter to play an extensive role on both sides of the ball.
What that looks like exactly remains to be seen, but Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and his staff are confident in their plan for him. So confident that Coen is not ruling out the possibility of Hunter having a chance to make history as a true candidate for offensive and defensive rookie of the year.
"I do think it's possible," Coen said this week on The Rich Eisen Show.
You know, he is committed, man. Like, he is committed to driving, not just himself, but his teammates as well. And I think that his teammates ... these guys are challenging him. Every single day. Like, he doesn't get a free pass because he was second overall pick, and he's Travis Hunter."
"Like, they are in his grill trying to jam him up, trying to hem him up, trying to make it as hard as they can possibly make it for him in a great way, like in the most healthy way as possible, where they're going at it and chirping at each other," Coen said.
"Iron on sharpening iron. That's what it feels like. And I wouldn't expect anything less from those guys."
Hunter has been one of the stars of Jaguars training camp thus far, and chances are that is not set to change as Hunter prepares for his preseason debut vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium on Saturday.
