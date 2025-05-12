Passenger on Flight Sees Travis Hunter’s Authenticity
His pants gave him away. If not for an Amazon impulse buy on the night the Jaguars traded up to draft him, Sandy Hawkins Combs might not have heard of Travis Hunter.
But she certainly knew about his character. Her neighbor on a Denver-Jacksonville United Airlines flight Thursday, Hunter was a gentleman. In other words, he was his authentic self.
“It’s definitely a blessing to be able to do that,” Hunter said after practice Saturday. “I have to be authentic. I have to bring the energy up out here, make sure everyone is having fun with a smile on their face doing what we love.”
He made Combs smile on the flight. Ironically, Hunter had just experienced two of the most significant events of his life, getting that call from James Gladstone on April 24 and getting to be the first member of his family to graduate from college on Thursday.
Hunter wore those Jaguars pajama pants underneath his graduation gown at his University of Colorado commencement ceremony, visible below his calves, then boarded his cross-country flight. And before helping Combs with her carry-on luggage and showing genuine respect to the Jacksonville resident, he obviously didn’t have time to change those pants.
He didn’t want to change them.
“It was a blessing to be the first person in my family to walk across the stage,” Hunter said. “I was thinking of getting back to work and coming back and playing football.”
That’s what he got to do during the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend. And while his on-field work was exclusively offense, he’s already begun learning Anthony Campanile’s defensive playbook. He’s also already shown an innate ability to learn quickly.
“He’s been able to dive in and learn some of our three-deep coverages,” head coach Liam Coen said Saturday, “What do we call our three-deep coverages on the outside, if he has to be manned up on the backside of a three-by-one? He knows all of those calls already.
“So, at the end of the day, it’s going to be about, on the defensive side of the ball, communication. The technique and fundamentals, we’ll continue to harp on. But it’s really about being on the same page as the rest of the guys on the back end from a communication standpoint and the rest will kind of take care of itself.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking Jaguars story again.
Please let us know your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.