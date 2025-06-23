Jaguars Announce Travis Hunter's Signing in Unique Fashion
Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter is not like any other draft pick in his entire draft class.
As a result, it is far from a surprise to see Hunter treated in unique circumstances with his contract signing announcement.
To announce the signing of the No. 2 pick and Heisman Trophy-winner from the Colorado Buffaloes, the Jaguars' social media team leaned into his versatility and made two posts: one for the Travis Hunter who plays wide receiver, and one for the Travis Hunter who plays cornerback.
Hunter is already arguably the most unique player in the entire NFL, and he is still months away from taking his first official NFL snap.
Hunter has long said he plans to play both offense and defense in the NFL, just as he did with Colorado under Deion Sanders on his way to becoming the best player in all of college football. And since the second the Jaguars selected him and he was announced on the draft stage as a wide receiver and defensive back, the Jaguars have held true to their pledge to let him pursue his amibitious goal.
Hunter played both positions over the course of the offseason program, spending more time at receiver than cornerback. On the final practice of the offseason program, Hunter began his day at receiver and then ended it at cornerback.
That is just a sample of what to expect from Hunter and the Jaguars. From practice reps all the way to the social media announcement of his contract, the Jaguars are all-in on Hunter's two-way ability and versatility.
The question remains of where Hunter will spend the bulk of his time as a rookie, but it is clear the Jaguars are prepared to let him figure it out.
“Time will truly tell. And I think the thing that you can in fact lean into at this stage is he does not tire," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week to SiriusXM NFL. "He has got a spark. He has got the energy. The capacity from a physical standpoint, just to be able to do it, is certainly there."
"And it'll be in terms of one game to the next, where does it fit? Where does it make the most sense? Certain game plans might dictate usage differently," Gladstone said.
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another story on Hunter and the Jaguars.
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.