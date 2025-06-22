BREAKING: Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Contract Details Revealed
Jacksonville Jaguars' star rookie Travis Hunter officially signed his rookie deal on Sunday, giving the Jaguars a finalized deal with their top draft pick.
Hunter's new deal comes with quite a few key details. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the full contract details are as follows.
"The Jaguars have signed Travis Hunter to his 4-year, $46,649,114 deal with a $30,566,628 signing bonus," Rapoport said.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hunter's deal comes with quite the historic mark.
"Travis Hunter officially signing his deal that includes his $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront, making him the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to receive his entire signing bonus upfront," Schefter said.
This is far from the first time Hunter is making history, even if his first NFL snaps won't be until September.
Hunter's draft announcement was historic in of itself, with Hunter being announced as both a wide receiver and defensive back. Hunter is set to play a historic role as a rookie, with the Jaguars already preparing him to play on both sides of the ball full-time.
"First and foremost, we mentioned the idea that, a trademark of this leadership group, when there’s an opportunity to be bold, we’re not going to flinch. I think this is a reflection of that. In the same lens, you’ve heard us mention the idea of adding people who are intangibly rich, and Travis, in fact, as a player, is rare. As a person, he's also rare," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after selecting the Colorado Buffaloes star and Heisman Trophy-winner at No. 2 overall.
"Beyond that, when we say that the idea of inviting people into our ecosystem who by being nothing more than who they are elevate the space, is the epitome of what Travis is. We're not going to ask him to be any more than him because by doing so, he elevates not only this football team, not only this city, but the sport itself, right? Along the way you can count however many drafts you want to, there are players who have the capacity to alter a game. There are players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of a team. There are very few players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of the sport itself. Travis, while he has a lot to still earn, in our eyes, has the potential to do just that.
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on these details!
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.