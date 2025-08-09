Travon Walker Weighs In on Contract Extension, Jaguars’ Defensive Priority
Growing up in Thomaston, Ga., Travon Walker didn’t simply ask his parents for money to buy his Air Jordan 11 Gamma shoes. He earned them with hard work, mowing lawns during the blistering Georgia summers.
“I always just had to find a way to get out there and make my own money,” Walker told Kay Adams on this week’s edition of the Up & Adams podcast, explaining that his parents also didn’t want him sitting inside and playing video games.
“I think maybe just how my dad raised me,” Walker added. “My dad was a Marine. … Obviously, they were going to provide for me as they should as parents, but I wanted to do it on my own, too.”
Nothing has changed now that he's in the NFL
Eight years later in Jacksonville, nothing has changed. Walker has put in the hard work over his first three seasons while he awaits a contract extension from the Jaguars.
The team bought some time in those negotiations by exercising the fifth-year option on Walker’s rookie contract. The No. 1-overall selection in the 2022 draft, Walker has seen the contract drama with Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson. He’s not worried.
Walker, who had 10 sacks in 2023 and 10½ last season, feels wanted in Jacksonville and understands the Jaguars see him as a leader on the field and in the locker room. He knows his career is on the rise and is focused on football, knowing the contract will take care of itself.
Stopping the run
What won’t take care of itself is the Jaguars’ run defense. Jacksonville finished 25th in the league last year against the run (132.6 rushing yards allowed per game). That’s why new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has prioritized that aspect, Walker said.
“Me personally, I take pride in stopping the run,” said Walker, who added he’s slimmed down to 272 pounds. “And that that goes a long way, and helps me get to the pass rush. You can't pass rush if you don't stop the run, so that's my point.
“That is the main focus. Every day we go into meetings, that's the first thing that's on the board, regardless of the rushers we have on the edge, what people we have rushing on the inside. It's all about stopping the run at every level.”
Breaking news from Duval is available 24/7 on X (Twitter) by following @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley. Plus, tell us your thoughts on Travon Walker’s ceiling by visiting our Facebook page, here.