How Jaguars Are Forming Their Own Language on Defense
Sometimes a word just makes sense – even if it’s not in the dictionary. Jacksonville linebacker Foye Oluokun coined one of those terms on Tuesday.
“I just think no matter how you feel, you can’t be sometimey,” the Jaguars veteran said after practice. “There are going to be ebbs and flows of practice, ebbs and flows of a game, but if somebody makes a play, if they don’t feel like it’s rewarded and celebrated, then they don’t feel as juiced when they make it. They don’t want to make it as much.
“You celebrate every play that you make. The whole team wants to make plays with you, and then they’re going to cheer for me when I make a play.”
Sometimey, unfortunately, also described the frequency of big plays the Jaguars made last season. Jacksonville finished 4-13 before firing Doug Pederson and eventually Trent Baalke.
How Jaguars are communicating differently on defense
New defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has ensured the Jaguars are encouraged to say something if they see something. And even though Oluokun is a leader on the defense, he’s not above teammates providing words for improvement. He’s also noticed teammates are more tuned in to others’ assignments.
- “Sometimes, the safety will come to me and say, ‘This guy, I thought he went out, but he ended up going vertical. So, you’re supposed to have this on this play,’” Oluokun explained. “Maybe two years ago, a safety might not know that, what I’m supposed to do on the whole backside of a play. So, it’s cool to be able to communicate all across the whole 11.
- “Or, a little stunt, ‘He turned out; you’re supposed to be underneath that block.’ Now I know exactly what everybody’s supposed to do, and it helps you be in the right spot because I can trust that he knows he’s going to be in the right spot, too.”
New head coach Liam Coen said his assistants are emphasizing their own communication, too. Rather than tell a player what he’s supposed to do, or where he’s supposed to be, the coaches are going an extra step and explaining why they’re making those decisions. That’s also been an important eye-opener, helping create good habits and helping the defense to play faster, Oluokun said.
What he appreciates most in coaching
An eighth-year NFL veteran who turns 30 on Saturday, Oluokun was in Atlanta when the Falcons moved on from Dan Quinn and hired Arthur Smith in 2021. He was in Jacksonville for Pederson’s first season at the reins in 2022, and now he’s watching Coen’s staff instill a new culture. Through it all, he appreciates coaches who adjust their styles to which the players best learn, and welcomes open and honest two-way communication.
“Not everybody grew up the same way,” said Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles in both 2021 and 2022. “I was raised very tough. You did something wrong, you were going to hear about it right then and there. You’ve got to correct it. No ifs, ands or buts.
“Some people might have inched along, and they’ve been talented or whatever, so they might’ve gotten away with it. Being able to be challenged right then and there and knowing that it’s not a personal attack helps you grow as a person as well. I’m not saying I’m the best person in the world, but it helps you be able to communicate the same language no matter the tone.”
