Where Jaguars' Lawrence/Walker Rank Among No. 1 Draft Picks
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been both fortunate and unfortunate with their draft selections over the years. Fortunate in the form that they have chances to build their roster with stellar prospects, and unfortunate that it has become repetitive.
While the franchise doesn't have the number one overall pick this draft season, they do find themselves in the Top 10 in the selection process. The franchise has, though, had two first overall picks since the turn of the century, in which they added strong pieces to both their offense and defense.
The two players in question are quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive end Travon Walker. Lawrence was selected by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Walker followed suit the next year after.
Both have performed well for the franchise since donning their uniforms. Lawrence and Walker were both a part of the Jaguars' most recent playoff push, which saw them reach the AFC Championship game. Not all first overall picks can make impacts such as that.
According to CBS Sports' Bryan DeAdro's ranking of the top first overall draft picks since 2000, both Lawrence and Walker find themselves next to each other again. DeAdro has Lawrence ranked at 19, and has Walker ranked at 18.
Below is what he had to say about Lawrences' ranking:
"Lawrence has the potential to be a long-term franchise quarterback, but injuries hindered his growth the past two years. Along with getting healthy, some stability at head coach (Liam Coen will be Lawrence's third different head coach) would also help Lawrence realize his potential," DeAdro wrote.
"An immediate starter during his rookie season, Lawrence showed his toughness by playing in all 17 games despite taking a beating on a weekly basis. His resilience was rewarded the following year when he helped lead the Jaguars to the franchise's first playoff win since 2017."
Now lets look at why he ranked Walker 18th overall:
"While he's never made a Pro Bowl, Walker played at a Pro Bowl level during his first three seasons in Jacksonville. He turned in a solid rookie season in 2022 that included 3.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble while helping the Jaguars win the AFC South division. He was credited with a half-sack against Justin Herbert during Jacksonville's come-from-behind win over the Chargers in the wild card round."
