Analyst Sounds Off on Travon Walker's Fifth-Year Option
The Jacksonville Jaguars intelligently picked up the fifth-year option for former 2022 NFL Draft selection Travon Walker. While many saw the move coming, given that Walker has been a staple on the defense for a few years now, it's still an exciting move for the Jaguars franchise and should excite their fanbase.
The former first overall pick has been consistently getting better since donning a Jaguars uniform, and smartly by the franchise, they decided to push off the contract extension talk and look to utilize what Walker brings to the table now at a much lower price.
The first overall status alone will make Walker a big presence should he ever make his way to free agency, but the franchise has decided to test the fourth year out before the contract extension talk. According to analyst Mike Florio, the move is a smart one.
"I think that teams would prefer to find a way to pull it off and delay the payday because, yes it's going to go up, but what you save in getting that fourth year for three million, four million... At some point, you just have to give in to the fact that the system is rigged against you, and if they're not going to give you that contract after three years, you have to show up and play," Florio said.
Still only 24 years old, Walker has improved his overall statistics since his first year in the league. Last season, in 17 games, he collected a career high in total tackles with 61, solo tackles with 31, quarterback sackss with 10.5, and two forced fumbles.
While the Jaguars are likely to keep Walker around for the future, the move seems to be just to save money in hopes that they take the step in the right direction in 2025 under the new leadership. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence the only true player who's extended until 2030, the work has to be done on the field to showcase you're worth the money eventually being spent.
"Travon Walker, not just last year, has built year after year," Devin McCourty said. "If Walker wasn't playing in Jacksonville where they just haven't been in the big time games, we would be talking very differently about his guy."
Please make sure to follow us today on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also find visit our live Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE