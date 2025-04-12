Jaguars' Goal for Lawrence: Produce Results Similar to Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence and Baker Mayfield were both first overall picks, Lawrence going No. 1 to the Jaguars in 2021 and Mayfield joining the Browns in 2018. Both quarterbacks started working with Liam Coen in their fifth NFL seasons.
For Lawrence, that fifth NFL season is now. On a pitch count as he works back to full speed following winter shoulder surgery, Lawrence said he hasn’t had a chance to speak to Mayfield about Coen. But Lawrence has followed Mayfield’s career, and noticed what Coen was able to do for Mayfield in 2024.
“I know Baker, I wouldn't say well, but we're buddies and every time I see him, we try to catch up and talk,” Lawrence said Wednesday as the Jaguars launched their offseason program. “I really got a lot of respect for him. I haven't got a chance to yet, but I need to.
“I've heard through other people that have talked to Baker, different things throughout the offseason, that he just says great things about him and how much he helped him and said I'm going to love playing for him. So, I've kind of heard that through I guess mutual friends and stuff.”
Mayfield loved playing for Coen because the quarterback enjoyed the best season of his career in their lone year together with the Buccaneers. Last year, Mayfield hit career highs in passing yards, touchdown passes and passer rating, leading Tampa Bay to an NFC South title and first-round playoff berth.
Coen, who first worked with Mayfield in his fifth NFL season after he joined the Rams late in the 2022 campaign, said that Mayfield and Lawrence have similarities.
“He hasn't had the stability, similar to Baker,” Coen told reporters at the scouting combine in February. “He’s going to learn; he's learned so much from his different experiences, right? For good and for bad, and he can take those experiences to really dive into this new process.”
That process, Coen said, will involve a weekly routine with daily assignments, focusing on third-down offense every Tuesday, for example. The goal is to achieve some level of consistency, similar to what Mayfield had with the Buccaneers last season. In other words, the goal is to raise the ceiling for both Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense.
