Liam Coen's Most Important Message to Jaguars Players
The Jacksonville Jaguars made wholesale changes this offseason and enter next season hoping to see positive results. The Jaguars have spent most of the past few seasons mired in mediocrity. Technically, the results have been worse than mediocre for Jacksonville lately.
Jacksonville has struggled on the field, but its issues are not just roster or coaching related. One of the Jaguars' most pressing issues is the team's lack of enthusiasm at many points last season.
A 4-13 injury-riddled campaign led to change in Jacksonville, as the Jaguars look to get things going in the right direction. Coen noted that the team's physicality is one of the most significant things he hopes to improve. He believes it is a mindset that can be cultivated.
“We actually had that conversation today with the players, was I know that this is not a ‘physical’ time. It can’t be, and it isn’t. But the establishing of the mindset, the way that we’re going to do things, the way that we want the meetings, like, Coach Camp [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile] brought up today that our meetings should be tough. We’re learning new information," Coen said.
The first-time head coach explained the benefits of the Jaguars' players buying into the new coaching staff's ideas. Coen also knows how difficult it is for all parties involved when a new coaching staff comes in and changes how things have always been done.
"It’s all very new for everybody. That’s hard. That’s hard to do for a coach, for a player. It’s hard to learn, so when you do hard things and you come out on the other end, you usually say, ‘Well, I got tougher from that.’ So, we do believe that we can start to establish that," Coen said.
"That was similar in Tampa last year when we got to the offseason program and got into it. You could start to see the toughness come out, and the way that we broke the huddle, the way that we communicated, the way that we actually ran off the ball, you could see some of that stuff come to life.”
While it may be difficult to change how things have always been done in Jacksonville, the results of the past two seasons suggest it would be in the players' best interest to adjust quickly, as what they were doing previously clearly did not work.
