Trevor Lawrence Talks Strategy Ahead of Jaguars vs. Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media on Wednesday to preview the Seattle Seahawks, and we were there for it all.
Q: On whether it is difficult to transition from the short week and get ready for a new opponent?
Lawrence: “I mean, that's part of this league. You’ve got to be able to move on quickly. So, I've had experience with that over the past few years, and I'd say physically, obviously, playing a Monday night game, it is a quicker turnaround. You lose almost two days. So, it's just trying to take care of your bodies and get ready to go because today's a Wednesday, and we’ve got to prepare for Seattle, and it's really less than two days after our game.
So that is always a little bit of a challenge, but everyone has to do it. Everybody plays Monday night games, so it's just something that comes with a territory and obviously, we’ve got to get back as quick as possible and get a great week of preparation in for a really good Seattle team.”
Q: On what he looks for when studying the Seattle defense?
Lawrence: “Yeah, just what they've been running, he [Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald] has been there for a couple of years, so we have some good stuff to watch and to look at, and obviously, played against him when he was in Baltimore too, so have some of that. You don't have to go too—I don't know if you go too far back in the vault for some of that.
You don't want to overload and just watch everything possible, but there's plenty to watch, and he is a really good D coordinator. The defense is playing really well. I think they're good on all three levels. They do a lot of things well, get after the quarterback, they're good against the run, they're just a solid, well-coached defense that flies around. So, it's a challenge for us for sure.”
Q: On whether the pass rush or the secondary stands out more?
Lawrence: “I mean, both. I think when you—and then especially when you put those things together, you get a pass rush and secondary that can cover and changes the look on the quarterback and does a lot of different coverage variations. I think a mixture of those two things makes it hard for an offense. So, I think obviously the pass rush is kind of where you start and you look at that and you say, all right, we've got to deal with this up front and we've got to have a good plan going in, and I know we will, but it will be a challenge for sure.”
