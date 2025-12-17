Trevor Lawrence Proving His Biggest Hater and Former Champion Wrong

Trevor Lawrence is starting to put it all together. He's coming off arguably the best game of his career, in which he led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 48-20 rout of the New York Jets. He finished with 330 yards and five touchdowns on 20-of-32 passing, adding 51 yards and another score on the ground on five rushes. He became the first player in NFL history to reach those marks in a single game.



Like his team, there's probably nothing T-Law can do this season to earn the respect he deserves. Until he's hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Jaguars to a Super Bowl victory, some people will never believe that he or the Jaguars are capable of reaching the pinnacle. One of those unwavering haters is former champion and five-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.



Richard Sherman is unmoved



Earlier this season, Richard Sherman fired off his Twitter fingers (or X fingers?) to express his incredulity over Trevor Lawrence's new contract. He simply couldn't believe that the Jacksonville Jaguars opted to sign their 2021 first-overall pick to a five-year, $275 million extension.



Trevor Lawrence just has not shown me anything that warrants him being paid 55M a year. At times he’s the reason that this Jags team is losing. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 21, 2025

His disbelief was only compounded when the Jags were blown out by Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in London, 35-7. Despite the lopsided score, Lawrence actually had a decent overall game in that one, finishing with 314 total yards, a touchdown, and no turnovers. That didn't matter to Sherman, though, who again made his scrutiny of T-Law clear on the internet.



It’s mind boggling that Trevor Lawrence makes almost 11M per year more that Matthew Stafford. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 19, 2025

After Lawrence's performance against the Jets, Jaguars fans made sure to inform Sherman of the quarterback's incredible day. The relentless competitor he is, Sherman didn't back down, firing back at Jacksonville by saying that he hasn't watched any of the games and refuses to do so because of the fanbase.



The fans have pushed me to dislike them. Really have no care either way about most teams but when fans are obnoxious that changes things. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 14, 2025

Sherman's long history with Lawrence



Richard Sherman can say that he has a disdain for the Jacksonville Jaguars because of the recent behavior from their fans, but that simply isn't true. In fact, he's been after Lawrence for years, practically since he was drafted into the league. He even went so far as to blame the quarterback for the dirty hit he suffered against Azeez Al-Shaair and the Houston Texans last year that knocked him for the season with a concussion.



Sam I hate this take from you. He had 10 yards to slide. He choose to get closer to do it. Could have done it 5 yards before. It wasn’t egregiously late he started to launch as Lawrence started to slide. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 3, 2024

All Lawrence can do now is continue to shine until Sherman either changes his tune or looks downright deranged in his pursuit to discredit the Jaguars and their franchise quarterback.

