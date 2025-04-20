Where Trevor Lawrence Needs to Improve Most in 2025
Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a chance to finally break through in 2025.
The former No. 1 overall pick has shown plenty during his first four years in the NFL; enough for the Jaguars to make him one of the highest-paid players in the game. And before his string of injuries in 2024, he was starting to come into his own as a fourth-year veteran.
Now, Lawrence will have a new leader in the building to define his development and cultivate a culture and supporting cast that can help Lawrence be at his best. New head coach Liam Coen was hired in large part because of what he brings to the quarterback position, with others like Will Levis and Baker Mayfield playing the best football of their entire life under Coen.
Coen will obviously play a big role in helping Lawrence reach his potential. As will general manager James Gladstone and his team-building ability. But when push comes to shove, it will mostly be on Lawrence to hit his ceiling and prove to the rest of the NFL that he truly is one of the best quarterbacks in football.
So, what does Lawrence himself have to do to ensure he can display those talents? The most obvious issue is turnovers.
This has been a theme for Lawrence throughout his career, largely because he can sometimes play a brand of football that can sometimes go past aggressive and become, for lack of a better word, careless. Lawrence knows how much is on his shoulders with each pass, and he has played like it in the past.
According to Pro Football Focus, Lawrence ranked No. 7 in turnover play rate -- the only quarterbacks above him were Jameis Winston, Spencer Rattler, Anthony Richardson, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, and Will Levis.
Amongst that group in front of Lawrence, only Prescott is set to be a starter in 2025. For context, five of the top-10 players in turnover play rate started playoff games.
The Jaguars obviously need Lawrence to stay healthy first and foremost. But most importantly, they need him to control what he can control. If he can take the turnovers down a notch, he will give himself and the Jaguars the best chance to finally break through.
