Trevor Lawrence Sounds Off on Jaguars' Current Situation
The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent the past few seasons struggling in many facets of the game, leading to several losing seasons. Jacksonville has made the playoffs once since Trevor Lawrence was drafted in 2021 and only twice in the last decade.
Many things have gone wrong for the Jaguars during that time, but after adding James Gladstone and Liam Coen, Jacksonville believes they are headed in the right direction. Still, the Jaguars' rebuild will take some time, as their issues run deep and will take more than one offseason to fix.
The Jaguars made several roster changes in addition to the changes they made in the front office, which has led to a renewed sense of hope in Jacksonville.
Following Organized Team Activities, Lawrence spoke about the Jaguars' new direction after making sweeping front office changes this offseason. Lawrence has lacked continuity since entering the league, but the Jaguars hope the addition of Liam Coen changes that.
“It is the situation we are in. I really like the people that we have here now. I love the system. I love the staff, the players that we brought in, and the guys that were already here. I feel very confident in where we are going and the trajectory we are heading. You can’t change the past. Of course, I would have loved to have a little more success up to this point to answer your question, but the reality is this is where we are at. And I love where we are at. I have a lot of confidence in it, and we just have to keep putting the work in out here every day to prepare ourselves for the fall," Lawrence said.
The veteran quarterback is excited to return to the field after missing about half of last season due to multiple injuries. The Jaguars desperately need their franchise quarterback healthy and playing at his best this upcoming season.
“Feels good. I guess we’ve been on the grass to compete a little bit, but the last few weeks have been trying to get everything in, get the offense and the defense in, working separate, and now get to compete a little bit. That’s what we all love to do; that’s fun, to get the competitive juices flowing and to kind of see our offense come together, and also see our defense, which we haven’t gone against yet, is always good," Lawrence said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about Hunter today.
Please let us know your thoughts on Hunter today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.