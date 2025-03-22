Can Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Perform Without Familiar Receivers?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offseason has added a ton of new faces on both offense and defense, but given the franchise's lack of success last season, the winding road to get back to the top of the AFC South could still have bumps in the road.
The Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have to adjust his playing style to new faces in Jacksonville, since both Christian Kirk and Evan Engram are no longer members of the franchise. While Kirk is still in the division, Lawrence won't be targeting the veteran pass-catcher.
As reported by ESPN's Michael DiRocco, research has shown the amount of success that Lawrence has had when looking for Kirk and Engram. Now having to redesign play calls to work around star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr and new Jaguar Dyami Brown, Lawrence could get off to a cold start in 2025.
"According to ESPN Research, when targeting Kirk and Engram since 2022, Lawrence completed 70.2% of his passes, had 21 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions, an off-target percentage of 14.3%, and got rid of the ball in 2.42 seconds. When targeting any other player on the field: 61.9% completions, 36 touchdown passes to 19 interceptions, an off-target percentage of 17.2%, and got rid of the ball in 2.67 seconds," DiRocco wrote.
Given what the research shows, it is seen that Lawrence had a high level of trust when releasing the ball to Kirk and Engram, as well as speed. After only playing in 10 games last season, the franchise quarterback will not only have to rebuild strength in his shoulder but confidence in new receivers.
Both Kirk and Engram however did not have as productive seasons as the new star wide receiving duo in Jacksonville last season. In his rookie campaign, Thomas dropped 1,282 receiving yards and Dyami collected 308 receiving yards and scored 13 first downs.
While the franchise has clearly stated that they will run offensive plays through Thomas in 2025, it will be intriguing to see what the ESPN Research team collects from the 2025-26 season when Lawrence launches the ball to his new primary targets.
