Jaguars' Plan at Wide Receiver Seems Clear
For the last few weeks, the bulk of the discussion that has surrounded the Jacksonville Jaguars has been about their weapons.
The Jaguars purged their skill player rooms before the start of free agency, trading away Christian Kirk and releasing Evan Engram and two other wide receivers. And earlier this week, another wide receiver departed in the form of Tim Jones signing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Then during the free agency period, the Jaguars only added one wide receiver in Dyami Brown. They also added two backup tight ends in Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long, but Brown is the only addition who seems likely to play a significant role in the passing game. No Cooper Kupp, no Chris Godwin, no big trades -- just the one signing Brown, who is on a one-year deal.
"Yeah, I think it's easy to look at Dyami’s career path and trajectory and know that he's ascending, right? The way that he closed out last season was nothing short of impressive and we look for him to carry that into really his one-year contract with us," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week. "He took a bet on himself that a year from now, given the opportunity that he sees here with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he's going to take another step and earn an even larger contract.
"What he provides just on a vertical plane and in run-after-catch scenarios is something that is extremely exciting, extremely alluring for our offensive staff and I think that he'll be able to take another step to expand his game. We’ll see him come to life in the same ways that he did towards the end of the season with Washington this last season right off the bat while also expanding his role to fit what we're intending on doing coming season.”
So, it is clear the Jaguars have big plans for Brown. And, of course, Brian Thomas Jr. is set to be the alpha dog of the offense.
"He's so dynamic, being able to move him around, where you saw him at LSU, maybe not do some of those things, right? Where he was mostly outside, running more linear routes, vertical posts, some overs and then the stop," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"So, the ability for him to snap down, get in the slot, be able to run some of the choice routes, looky routes, and then, oh, by the way, you can throw him a screen and he can go do something with it. Our pass game will run through him, and super excited to get to work with him.”
But with so many subtractions and only one notable addition, the Jaguars have made it clear how they intend to address the wide receiver room: with draft picks.
The Jaguars have 10 picks in next months draft and four picks in the top-100. One of those four picks should be expected to be utilized on the receiver position, because the Jaguars have ensured there are open spots on the depth chart for a rookie -- or even two.
In short, the Jaguars aren't ignoring adding weapons for Trevor Lawrence. It will happen, but it is not going to happen in March like so many wanted.
Thomas will lead the room, Dyami Brown will get his looks, and a rookie will get his chance. That much seems obvious.
