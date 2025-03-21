Where Jaguars Place in Power Rankings After Early Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves near the bottom of the NFL Power Rankings a ton last season, and deservingly so. The franchise finished with a 4-13 record and had more go wrong than right in the 2024-25 campaign. After adding new leadership to the franchise, the Jaguars could be on the up and up.
Thus far into the offseason, the front office has changed, adding James Gladstone as general manager, Jaguars legend Tony Boselli as Vice President of Football Operations, and Liam Coen as head coach. However, even after multiple early free agency acquisitions, the franchise hasn't seen any change in the power rankings.
According to NFL.com's Eric Edholm, if the Jaguars offseason signings were to be finalized and no other new faces joined the cause, he ranked them as the 30th team out of the 32 NFL teams in terms of power rankings. Below is what Edholm had to say to back up his claim.
"The new regime of GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen has been busy incrementally upgrading problem areas from last season, including the secondary, offensive line and receiving corps. There weren't many moves you'd categorize as franchise-altering, but the sum of the parts feels like an upgrade in personnel," Edholm wrote.
The franchise has added the following players through free agency this season:
Patrick Mekari, Guard: Three years, $37.5 million
Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback: Three years, $30 million
Robert Hainsey, Center: Three years, $21 million
Eric Murray, Safety: Three years, $19.5 million
Dyami Brown, Wide Receiver: One year, $10 million
Chuma Edoga, Guard: Two years, $7 million
Johnny Mundt, Tight End: Two years, $5.5 million
Hunter Long, Tight End: Two years, $5 million
Nick Mullens, Quarterback: Two years, $4.5 million
Fred Johnson, Offensive Tackle: One year, $ Unknown
"Trading Christian Kirk inside the division was an interesting move, but the Jaguars aren't in a place near the top of the conference where they have to stress about former players coming back to bite them."
"The focus from here until training camp feels like it should be on bolstering a bad defense. I'm curious how many more moves Jacksonville can make between now and then to help that side of the ball," Edholm wrote.
