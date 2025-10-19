Reviewing the Jaguars' Loss to the Rams
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of questions to answer after Week 7. With a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Jaguars have plenty wondering if they are more pretenders than contenders.
"I definitely think that some of the over -- some of those things have hurt us. Like being over-aggressive and being amped up in the last couple of weeks has actually been a negative in some ways in terms of the penalties and some of the mistakes we've made. You wouldn't have guessed that we were here for a week prepared, ready to go play in this atmosphere by looking at it in terms of the way we started the game," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.
"I'm very proud of our defense, specifically in the second half of the game. Like played their tails off. Obviously had a couple of moments where -- we got the one obviously thrown over our heads again in a short-yardage situation, but they gave us some stops and some opportunities in the second half. We drove it and did some things with it. It's just ultimately didn't execute once we crossed the 50 typically. We weren't being able to execute. So, yeah, definitely frustrating."
As for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he had similar thoughts.
"Yeah, I'm going to have to watch it and really see exactly what happened in every drive and play, but I just think we have to start the games faster. I can only speak on my perspective. Freshly off the game, there are some plays that I got to make early to get us going, and it's routine stuff. I had Travis [WR/DB Travis Hunter] in the first play of the game open and just got to put it on him and move on and keep us in good situations instead of behind the chains. That's one that really pops in my brain," Lawrence said.
"I think besides that, I have to watch the tape and really see what happened because it did feel like -- even some of those drives, once we did start going, obviously we weren't able to finish the drives. But there are some things that we did out there that we're moving the ball but just getting no points out of the drives, which is almost worse because then you're using the clock. We have to just find ways to finish the drives, just to be consistent. Make those plays on third and fourth down when they come up. We're going to learn a lot from this tape and get better from it."
