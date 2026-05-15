Trevor Lawrence's Schedule Release Haircut Kicks Off NFL's Next Mystery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Did Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence really cut his hair?

That is the most commonly asked question across Northeast Florida on Thursday night, with the Jaguars' franchise quarterback seemingly donning a fresh cut to introduce the Jaguars' 2026 schedule.

The Hair Cut

Lawrence's long blonde hair has often been his trademark, with the former Clemson Tigers star and No. 1 pick sporting the look for the entirety of his college and NFL career. Lawrence going with a hair cut seems silly on the surface, but it would be a first for him as a top-tier quarterback considering what his brand has always been.

With that said, there does appear to be some who are wondering if this is simply a clever ploy poking fun at previously AI-created photos of Lawrence with a haircut. Are the Jaguars just having a good laugh with their schedule release, or is Lawrence going to sport a new look as the Jaguars get three primetime slots for the second time in his career?

He immediately went and got a real haircut after hahahah pic.twitter.com/Ds6kqmJrXz — SportsGamblerX (@SportsGamblerX) May 14, 2026

that was a wig right? no way our glorious prince cut the golden locks right? — Brandon -IWNL- (@Devout2K) May 14, 2026

Don’t play with us. Throw this wig away immediately pic.twitter.com/jRcedc3t1z — FSUBrando🍢 (@FSUBrando) May 14, 2026

To the Jaguars' credit, they are certainly leaning into the bit. The Jaguars have doubled and even tripled down on Lawrence's new look, including posting a picture that shows Lawrence at offseason workouts wearing a ballcap and without his golden locks.

But the prevailing question remains on many minds: did Lawrence really cut his hair? There appears to be a fair share of doubters, and the jarring look of Lawrence without his signature cut is more shocking than it would be if he simply never cut it.

Idk what to think man 😭😭😭 — …To me (@IknoBall9) May 15, 2026

I refuse to believe this https://t.co/AMEaObvq23 — Tae🚶🏽‍♂️ (@TaeSosaaa) May 14, 2026

As for the official reaction to Lawrence's look if he did cut it? Well, it appears the public seems to be split on that as well ... even if the Jaguars' fan-base has made it clear that they hope this is simply a schedule release ruse by the Jaguars.

If it is, then the Jaguars did a great job of going viral and grabbing the attention of their fanbase. If Lawrence really did cut his hair, though, we will know for sure later this month as the Jaguars kick off their voluntary OTAs.

Until then, though, it appears the mystery of Lawrence's haircut will be the primary topic when it comes to the Jaguars' schedule release . For now, consider it the NFL's next great mystery as the Jaguars continue to have some fun with their franchise quarterback and his franchise look.

The Jaguars have been eliminated from the playoffs https://t.co/02HQiMQ71J — Will Compton (@_willcompton) May 14, 2026

Jags Super Bowl Bound now that the hair is gone https://t.co/t8s7vuGMQN — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 14, 2026