BREAKING: How Sports Illustrated Grades Jaguars' Caleb Ransaw Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new safety.
The Jaguars selected Tulane defensive back Caleb Ransaw with the No. 88 pick, and the grades are already in -- with Sports Illustrated giving the Jaguars a B for the selection.
"The Jaguars desperately need to retool their secondary after a disastrous 2024 campaign, and Ransaw helps them do so. A transfer from Troy, the Tulane product ran a blazing 4.33 40-time at the scouting combine and combined with his size at 197 pounds, should give NFL receivers a tough combination to deal with. Last season, he was named third-team All-AAC," Sports Illustrated said.
"A twitchy, athletic corner with extensive experience at nickel, Ransaw lit up the combine with a 4.33 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical jump. He’s an impressive run defender who can play at the end of the line of scrimmage due to his strength at the punch and ability to leverage and discard blockers before making plays in space. Ransaw lacks route recognition and instincts in man coverage, though his foot quickness and range make him serviceable in zone. A move to safety should be considered for the 5' 11", 197-pound Ransaw, who’s certainly athletic, strong and tough enough to play on Sundays."
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said he sees Ransaw as a safety first, though he will have the ability to play across the secondary.
Gladstone has been bold in his first draft with the Jaguars, and Ransaw is the next piece of that.
"You know what, I think preparation helps with that. I think at the same time just over the course of your life, you probably experience moments in which you didn't do something out of fear, and you also experience the moments that you sort of take the leap and begin to level and balance the sensations that come with each. I know every step that I didn't take that related to fear, I regretted," Gladstone said on Thursday.
"So, that's not something I intend on doing the rest of my life. So, I think it's also something that I would, if ever giving advice to anybody, which I don't say I should do all that often because each of us should sort of build off of our own experiences or observing those of others, but not being scared is something that goes a long way. Courage goes a long way. I can tell you, with that, and with inexperience, that's where fear starts to set in, and the fear of the unknown is something that if you can work past, there's no telling what you can get to."
