Two Options to Fill Jaguars' Top Draft Need
It is no secret how badly the Jacksonville Jaguars needed to add difference-makers in the trenches entering this offseason.
Whether on the offensive or defensive line, it has been clear even before the new regime of Liam Coen and James Gladstone took over that the Jaguars would try to get better in the trenches after a tough 2024 season on both sides of the ball.
"On the defensive side of the ball, I think we all know that we've got some talented dudes there. We've got some guys that can really go. How do we continue to ensure the inside, but we've got multiple guys up front that can do some good things. We've got to put them in a position to be successful," Coen said at his opening press conference.
"That's our job. The guys are there; we can continue to add in that room, right, add multiple different positions as well, but that's where it starts, as you mentioned. To go into playoff games and to go do it, you've got to be able to run the football and stop the run, first and foremost.”
After adding four offensive linemen in free agency -- including expected starters Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari -- the Jaguars can now turn their focus to the defensive line.
The chalk pick for the Jaguars in most mock drafts has been Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall. The pick makes sense for lots of reasons: the comparisons to Braden Fiske, the production, the connections to the Jaguars' staff.
But what if the Jaguars don't draft Graham at No. 5 and opt to find an interior defender later in the draft?
That is the scenario Pro Football Focus looked at, slotting the Jaguars with Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell.
"Graham is the consensus top interior defender in this draft class after earning PFF grades above 90.0 in both 2023 and 2024," PFF said.
"Caldwell could be a valuable addition later in the draft, as he recorded 19 run stops in 2024, with seven resulting in a loss or no gain."
If the Jaguars don't invest an early pick into the defensive line, one would have to imagine it would come by bunches on Day 3. Defensive line is one spot the Jaguars didn't touch in free agency, so any upgrades will have to come via the draft.
