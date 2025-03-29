3 Positions the Jaguars Can't Avoid In 2025 NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly have endless options when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not only do the Jaguars have immense flexibility when it comes to the No. 5 pick and how they can use it to improve their roster, but they have a brand-new regime that is set to look at the Jaguars' roster and evaluate it with a fresh perspective.
On top of that, the Jaguars also have 10 picks in next month's draft -- including four picks in the top-100. After reshaping the roster during free agency, the Jaguars now have a chance to add a considerable amount of talent via the draft to fill their biggest needs.
As a result, the Jaguars won't feel boxed into a corner many times when it comes to the draft. They can truly take the best player available on their board and know their team has improved.
With that said, there are a few areas of the roster the Jaguars must walk away with some investments in. This doesn't mean the Jaguars have to spend a top-50 pick at them, but it does mean the Jaguars have to leave the draft with something at each group.
So, what positions can the Jaguars not afford to avoid adding a draft pick? We examine below.
Edge rusher
The Jaguars clearly have their starting edge defenders in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, who have become one of the NFL's best pass-rushing duos over the last two seasons. The question now is who will be the depth they need behind them?
The Jaguars only have three true defensive ends on their roster as it stands today: Hines-Allen, Walker, and 2024 seventh-rounder Myles Cole. The Jaguars need to fill the No. 3 edge role at some point in the draft, and the earlier is the better.
Wide receiver
It is clear the Jaguars want to continue to remake the wide receiver room. Four wide receivers from last year's roster are no longer with the team, and the Jaguars' only move at the position in free agency was Dyami Brown.
Whether it is an early-round selection who will immediately compete for playing time or a later-round pick who can be developed throughout the course of the season, the Jaguars badly need to add more bodies to a wide receiver room that is bare beyond Brown and Brian Thomas Jr.
Running back
Cornerback was considered here, but we will ultimately go with running back. The Jaguars already have two solid running backs in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, but the overwhelming expectation is for the Jaguars to completely devote themselves to improving the running game. Adding a third running back from a deep class could be a great value move.
As it stands today, the Jaguars' No. 3 running back is 2024 draftee Keilan Robinson. It is hard to imagine that will remain the case entering training camp, and the Jaguars could use a great running back class to their advantage.
