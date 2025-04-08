What Intangibles Are Jaguars GM James Gladstone Looking For?
If there is one thing Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has made clear this offseason, it is this: he is looking for intangibly rich players.
That, of course, is a term Gladstone has coined to describe the type of makeup he wants in future Jaguars. And with Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli all working toward the same goal when it comes to personnel decisions.
So, what exactly type of player is it the Jaguars' trio is now looking for? What does it mean for Gladstone to go up and down the list of players to determine who is the right fit on and off the field?
Gladstone sat down with Jaguars reporter John Oehser last week to discuss several topics, including what Gladstone is exactly looking for when he says he is looking for intangibly rich players.
"When we're looking at on field intangibles, it's things like competitiveness, toughness and even instincts and nuances of each skill that is offered up at each position," Gladstone said.
"Off the field you're looking about you know, how much passion does somebody have for the game itself, as well as what are they like as a teammate and a person off the field, and so those are things that we gauge and really lean into as a part of our decision making process."
It is clear not every single prospect will fall into the categories the Jaguars are looking for, both in free agency and in the draft. But so far, we have seen the Jaguars add 10 new players in free agency to give us an idea of what kind of players the Jaguars are looking for.
"It's really where we start at each point of player acquisition," Gladstone said.
"But, you know, we got to remain agile at the same time and be open to, you know, a number of options, but at the end of the day, yes, it's rooted in intangibles, and that's something that we'll keep as our North Star as we round out this first off season."
Intangibly rich. Gladstone has defined it, and now the Jaguars are set to follow it as they embark on the first draft process of the new regime.
Please make sure to follow us today on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also find visit our live Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE