James Gladstone Reveals First Impressions of GM Job
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone did not start his new role the way most other general managers across the NFL do.
In fact, Gladstone began his job just a few days ahead of the biggest scouting event of the year. His introductory press conference in Jacksonville took place fewer than 24 hours before he took a podium at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But despite the rushed timeline, Gladstone and the Jaguars have had nothing but positive energy from from the Miller Electric Center. While it is still early on, it is certainly so far, so good.
Gladstone sat down with Jaguars reporter John Oehser last week to discuss several topics, including his impressions of the job after over a month in the role.
"Yeah, you know, I think a couple things jump out, right. The off season got off to a fast start, and really our fan base, their support, has really been something that's inspired our group. At the same time, I think the energy around what the future holds has really been something that's been captivating," Gladstone said.
A big part of the Jaguars' offseason has been aligning their coaching staff to their front office to their football operations department. With Gladstone being raised in the NFL by the Los Angeles Rams just as Coen was, that eliminates some of the need for adaption.
That is why the Jaguars' offseason has gotten off to such a smooth start despite Gladstone being hired just days before the NFL Scouting Combine began. Despite the accelerated timeline, the Jaguars and Gladstone have accomplished everything so far that they set out to.
"And you know, in addition to that, the alignment across the organization, from ownership to operations to coaching and scouting, there's a shared vision for what lies on the horizon," Gladstone said.
"And in addition to that, the clarity that comes with what it is that we're hunting up, and I think that only points to a healthier dose and efficiency and effectiveness of the decisions that lie ahead, especially as we start looking towards the draft."
The Jaguars and Gladstone will kick off the first draft of the new regime later this month. Once we see their first draft class, we will know just how smooth the transition really has been.
