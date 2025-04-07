What Jaguars' Liam Coen Told Coaching Staff in First Meeting
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to a new season full of new hope and a new direction. They have had a lot of moves this offseason and all of them point to finding success once again with the new regime of head coach Liam Coen and new general James Gladstone.
Coen is one of the best up and coming head coaches in the National Football League. He is a good offensive minded coach, and he gives the Jaguars exactly what they needed. Now he will try to take the first step in getting the team back to their winning ways and he is not going to wait around to do so. Next season Coen wants to get his team back to be successful and making a run to the playoffs.
Coen shared a message to his coaching staff on how he wants things to run and on how they can get back to winning games in Jacksonville.
"Something that we believe in our culture and the way we want to work is, we talk about DTA, discipline, trust, and accountability," said Coen. "We have a lot of guys from a lot of different places but this had to be a prime every single day. These are three pillars of our culture that we are going to talk about often and show our players and our staff and our coaches examples of those things that are going to be a the forefront of how we want to operate."
"I've been in two NFL buildings; you learn so much from every stop," Coen added. "Ultimately, we are taking some of those experiences and bringing them here, right?"
"It is what we model everyday," said Excutive Vice President of Football Operations and Hall of Famer Tony Boselli. "The voice of that will be Liam Coen and then we are gonna carry it and we will express that culture each as indiviuials. Because we are all made different and being yourself is really important but also you got to fit into what we are doing."
"I came there in '95 and it was no team, no culture, no tradition, we had nothing, but we built it from the ground up. The reason I took this job and the reason I am here is that I believe we are at similar point, it is ground zero."
