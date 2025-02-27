Here’s Where Jaguars Excelled, Fell Short in Annual Player Survey
Plummeting 13 spots from fifth in 2024 to 18th in 2025, the Jaguars heard a few clear messages from their players on Wednesday.
The NFLPA’s annual survey of players revealed that the team didn’t address concerns over treatment of families and fell sharply in most other areas compared to last year’s grades. However, one critical category in which the Jaguars received high grades was ownership.
Most concerning, though, is the family grade. Not only was it the team’s lowest mark across the board, ranking 31st of 32 teams, it also represented a drop from last season in that category. In 2024, the team was 24th, receiving a D-minus. This year, the Jaguars got an F.
In Wednesday’s survey, the union noted that while Jaguars players get daycare for their children during home games, the organization also is one of 10 teams that doesn’t offer a gameday family room. Players also ranked their postgame family area, the private space where they connect with loved ones after competing on the field, as 30th of 32 teams.
“Treatment of families is the team’s lowest-graded category,” the NFLPA said, regarding the Jaguars. “Players believe that many changes need to be made. They would like more access to sideline passes so they can see their families pregame. During the game, players want a family room so their families can escape the heat and allow mothers to change/nurse babies.”
Players may want changes to how the team treats their families, but they are happy with the team’s ownership.
“Owner Shad Khan’s average rating for perceived willingness to invest in the facilities is 9.05 out of 10 from the Jaguars players, a ranking of 13 out of 32 owners in the league,” the NFLPA said.
Khan’s investment in those facilities not only includes the team’s dazzling new Miller Electric Center, but also a significant contribution to make the Jaguars’ future home one of the NFL’s best stadiums. Khan and president Mark Lamping scored a major franchise victory last year in securing funding and NFL approval for Jacksonville’s $1.4 billion renovation of EverBank Stadium.
And inside their new training facility, players gave the weight room an A, ninth of 32 teams. They also rated their new locker room and training room with B-plus grades.
And last month, Khan already addressed one of the team’s lowest 2025 marks, its C grade in coaching. Two weeks after initially opting to retain general manager Trent Baalke, Khan essentially admitted his mistake and boldly terminated him in order to hire Liam Coen. This past weekend, Khan replaced Baalke with the NFL’s youngest GM, 34-year-old James Gladstone.
Khan also tapped Hall of Famer Tony Boselli to serve as his new executive vice president of football operations and altered the team’s football flowchart so that Boselli, Coen and Gladstone each report to ownership.
