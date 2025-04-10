Will Brian Thomas Jr. Continue Dominance At EverBank Stadium?
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't see a ton of success during the 2024 campaign. After finishing well under the .500 mark and firing both the general manager and head coach, a new era has dawned in Jacksonville.
Despite their woes, there was one bright contributor on offense, and it came in the form of the franchises first round draft selection in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas not only shined for the fans of Duval, but he made his name well known already across the National Football League.
Thomas put together one of the best seasons that a rookie could have, playing in all 17 games and totaling 1,282 receiving yards. His receiving yard total ranked him third in the NFL as a rookie, which could only mean more success is on the horizon for the LSU product.
In fact, Thomas showed up and showed out every home game in front of the faithful fans of Jacksonville. So much so that he succeeded in nearly every offensive split on his home turf rather than on the road. Let's take a look at how good Thomas was when he played at Everbank Stadium.
38 of Thomas' 87 receptions came at home, and while that's the lesser total in the home-road split, it was the yards after catch in which the wide receiver thrived. In 38 receptions, Thomas totaled 649 receiving yards, scored seven touchdowns, and averaged 17.1 yards per reception, all while doing it in style.
His road stats were also stellar, but not as good as he preformed at home.
On the road, Thomas secured 633 receiving yards in 49 receptions, scored three touchdowns, and averaged just under 13 yards per reception. It was more difficult for the Jaguars' quarterbacks to get Thomas the ball on the road, given that their opponents had him and the offensive scheme well scouted.
Going into his sophomore year in the NFL, it should be exciting to see if Thomas can propel himself back within the Top 10 of receiving yards while leading the offense again in receiving yards. All that will be dependent on whether he and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence can stay healthy.
