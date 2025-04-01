How Did Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Fare in Draft Re-Grade?
The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback position has been held down by Trevor Lawrence since 2021, and while the franchise quarterback has been deemed that by the franchise, has he lived up to the name?
Lawrence was the golden prospect when he went first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson, and has showcased how impactful he can be when healthy. Leading the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game in 2022, one year after breaking into the league, Lawrence has that kind of potential to bring this franchise back to the promise land.
Looking to reshape himself going into his fifth year in the National Football League, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin added Lawrence to a piece where he regraded every quarterback to enter the league in the last plus-decade.
The grading scale was five tiered, from home run to miss, and everything in between. Given that Lawrence was the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he was mentioned in the article and given a "Mixed Result" grading, which translates to "A quarterback who flashed but, for whatever reason, did not/is not panning out."
Below is what Benjamin had to say surrounding the grade he gave Lawrence.
"Lawrence passed the eye test with flying colors in 2022, his first under Doug Pederson. He's barely stayed upright or controlled the ball since then, resulting in Liam Coen's arrival as a new coach this offseason. Hopefully, his electric arm finally settles down, and the supporting cast chips in," Benjamin wrote.
There are two positives to take away from this perspective. First, Lawrence is in the middle area where he just needs one replica season, such as his second year in the league, to get back to being a high-level quarterback. Second, Lawrence was the only quarterback drafted in the first round of the 2021 Draft who didn't receive a "miss" grade.
Lawrence is too far off the line from being a missed prospect, but he hasn't exactly been a home run selection by any means. Still young, going into his age 25-26 seasons, Lawrence could easily change the narrative that surrounds him with a solid campaign under the new Jagaurs leadership and offense.
