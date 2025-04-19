Why Pairing These College Teammates Behooves Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams last year entered April with something they hadn’t owned in nine years: First- and second-round choices in the same draft. They intentionally chose to invest those selections in college teammates, gambling that their established chemistry would bolster their defense. The Rams won the lottery.
James Gladstone had the best seat in the Rams’ house as the team orchestrated a second-round trade to pair Braden Fiske with his Florida State teammate Jared Verse. Now, as Jacksonville general manager, Gladstone could do something similar in his first draft with the Jaguars.
After Cam Ward to the Titans at No. 1, Mason Graham to the Jaguars at 5 is the most widely expected choice. The undersized but destructive defense tackle would instantly upgrade the defensive front. With its next pick, Jacksonville could instantly upgrade the defensive secondary by taking Graham’s Michigan teammate, cornerback Will Johnson.
If Gladstone wants to pair those Wolverines and help Trevor Lawrence by improving the Jacksonville defense, which finished next-to-last in yards allowed per game last season, he might have to engineer a trade. Jacksonville has plenty of draft capital to offer each of the next two drafts.
Draft expert Dane Brugler expects Johnson to go late in the first round or early in the second. Jacksonville, in addition to No. 5 overall, owns No. 36 near the top of the second round. That means Gladstone could trade up to make a second choice in the first round, if Jacksonville wants someone such as Johnson.
And because new Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is expected to call a lot of zone, something the Packers ran last season, Johnson could be a great fit in Jacksonville if he can stay on the field.
“A three-year starter at Michigan,” Brugler wrote in his annual draft preview, The Beast, “Johnson was an outside cornerback in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s zone-heavy scheme (only 14.8 percent of his coverage snaps came in man to man in 2024). After an All-America sophomore season, including defensive MVP honors in the national title game, he put up-and-down play on his early 2024 tape before missing most of his final season because of injuries.”
In 2024, Verse earned the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year and Fiske registered 8½ sacks (more than Josh Hines-Allen, Maxx Crosby, Khalil Mack and Matt Judon). Rams general manager Les Snead said that after the team selected Verse in Round 1, the team entered Round 2 planning to trade up for Fiske.
Minutes before Fiske became a Ram, Verse arrived in-person to join Snead’s life-changing phone call and help break the news. Jacksonville could orchestrate another serendipitous moment involving former Jim Harbaugh recruits next weekend.
