Jalen Carter: Nick Sirianni Addresses Whether Eagles Will Punish DT After Spit Incident
The NFL handed Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter a $57,222 fine after he spit at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the beginning of last Thursday's season opener. Carter didn't play a single snap in the game since he was ejected right after the spit, meaning that served as his one-game suspension from the league, too.
The NFL's decision definitely sets a precedent for players in the future regarding unsportsmanlike conduct similar to this situation. So, will the Eagles follow suit and punish their defensive star internally, too?
Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni was asked if the team plans to punish Carter internally or not, and Sirianni made it clear that he plans to keep that information within the organization.
"I'm going to keep everything that I do with him private, regardless of if you see it on Sunday or not," Sirianni said, via The Athletic's Zach Berman. "Everything, every conversation, whether it's a personal conversation, a disciplinary thing, all those things will always be handled privately. I just think that's the way to go about doing team business and when you're doing things with a football team."
As of now, Carter is available to play in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Eagles and the Chiefs. We'll see if Sirianni allows Carter to compete in the highly-anticipated contest or not.