Lions Receiver Jameson Williams Avoids Discipline From NFL for Gun Incident

Jameson Williams won't face NFL discipline for an in-season gun incident as a league spokesperson told the Detroit Free Press the matter is "closed."

Blake Silverman

Detroit Lions wide receiver Williams runs for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.
Jameson Williams won't face punishment from the NFL for a gun incident which occurred during the season. He did not face charges and was not arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 8 when police found an unlicensed gun in his car.

An NFL spokesperson told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that the matter is "closed," meaning Williams won't face further discipline from the league related to the incident. Williams was the passenger as a car driven by his brother was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic stop, two guns were discovered, one registered to each Williams brother.

The Lions wide receiver did not have a concealed pistol license to carry the gun at the time but later obtained the permit according to Birkett.

Williams served a two-game suspension during the 2024 season for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy. He was also suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Despite the off-field issues, Williams broke out with 58 receptions and 1,001 receiving yards for seven touchdowns as he helped the Lions toward a 15-2 record and the NFC's No. 1 seed. In a disappointing loss in the NFC divisional round to the Washington Commanders, he had a 61-yard touchdown rush on an end-around trick play.

