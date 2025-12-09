Jason Kelce Had Fitting One-Word Reaction to Eagles' Frustrating Loss to Chargers
The Eagles fell to 8–5 on the season in truly disappointing fashion, suffering a humbling loss to the Chargers in overtime for what is their third consecutive defeat.
It was a frustrating game for the offense from start to finish. Jalen Hurts had his worst game of the season—and maybe of his career—throwing for 240 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions, while also coughing up a fumble.
The five-turnover performance was ugly, and franchise legend Jason Kelce perfectly voiced the feelings of fans in Philadelphia with a simple but accurate one-word tweet.
“Fml,” wrote Kelce on X after Hurts threw a game-sealing interception late into the overtime period to cap off the 22–19 loss.
In its last five games, the Eagles offense hasn’t scored more than 21 points. Dating back to halftime of the Week 12 game against the Cowboys, Philadelphia’s offense has scored just three touchdowns.
Kelce, like all Eagles fans who sat through that grueling and uninspired overtime defeat, was feeling pretty glum about the team in the aftermath of the game.
Philadelphia can look to get back on track next week when it hosts the two-win Raiders on Sunday at the Linc.