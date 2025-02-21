Jason Kelce Reveals How He’s Helping Travis Kelce Make Retirement Decision
Just over a year ago, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL. Kelce’s little brother, Travis, could follow in his footsteps this offseason as the Kansas City Chiefs star continues to mull his murky future in the league.
Earlier this month, the Chiefs gave Travis Kelce a soft deadline of around March 14 to inform them of his plans—whether that’s sticking it out for one more year or hanging up his cleats for good. The 35-year-old Kelce is coming off a disheartening Super Bowl LIX loss but undeniably built a special career in Kansas City, setting several franchise records during his 12-year tenure.
Ahead of the Chiefs tight end’s big decision, Jason spoke to Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson on The Steam Room podcast about how he’s helped his brother navigate the uncertainty of his playing future.
Jason said he’s already talked to Travis about his retirement decision “a little bit” and noted how the two of them were alike—but also different—in many ways.
“We’re similar people, but we also have different ways of thinking about things,” Jason said. “Sometimes I can way overanalyze situations, and my brother has this way of being like, ‘Hey man, you want to play or you don’t want to play.’ He’ll say something like that where it’s just like don’t worry about all these minor things. And nine times out of ten, he’s right about all of it.”
“So are you choosing this point here to announce what your brother is doing?” Johnson then asked Jason.
“I’m way over-analyzing his decision for him,” Jason said. “I’m like, ‘Alright well if you do this, you can do that, and if you do that you can do this.’ I think Trav—he probably already knows in his heart what he wants to do. That’s the reality of it.”
Until the Chiefs star makes his announcement public, fans will just have to keep waiting on the edge of their seats.