Jason Kelce Has One Big Hope for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are now engaged and their upcoming nuptials will hold a special place near the center of the frame when it comes to the cultural zeitgeist. That's a good thing if you're very excited for the thirtysomethings who have found new love and a very bad thing if for whatever reason you've tired of their love story. Details about the wedding remain a secret and there's no timeframe for the blessed event but that did not stop Jason Kelce from fielding questions about it while he appeared on a recent episode of Bussin With the Boys.
"Hopefully, I'm the best man," Kelce said. "We'll see. Trav has a lot of friends, I'm just hoping to get the opportunity."
This is a savvy play. When you are a 37-year-old dad there's not much out there that offers more excitement than being a best man. You get to plan a trip, perhaps with some golf, and let the boys be boys. But you cannot be too eager. People sense that. You've got to play it cool like you don't really want to be the best man. And saying that there are plenty of other friend options out there—well, that'll win you points too.
Best man or not, Jason can be counted on to be a party animal on the big day. No official title or lack thereof will keep him from a good time.