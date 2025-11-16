Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo Seen Making Special Entrance at Packers-Giants Game
Giants rookies Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart might be sidelined at the moment, but that didn't stop them from rolling up to Metlife Stadium for their team's game against the Packers on Sunday.
In a video posted by the NFL, Skat and Dart can be seen strolling and rolling (in Skat's case) through the stadium tunnel, both seemingly in good spirits despite their missing time. The best part of the clip is definitely Skattebo's scooter, which he is using to move around while he recovers from a season-ending ankle injury.
New York fans should hope the dynamic duo's presence will help their team get a much-needed win on Sunday afternoon. The squad has lost its last four contests—a brutal streak that contributed to the firing of head coach Mike Daboll—which means they are overdue for eating a W.
Giants fans are hoping quarterback Jameis Winston, who will be backed up by Russell Wilson, can get the job done on Sunday.
Cam Skattebo injury info, return timeline
Skattebo suffered a gruesome and scary-looking lower leg injury during the Giants' Week 8 loss vs. the Eagles. At the time, he was taken off the field in an air cast, and doctors later diagnosed him with a dislocated ankle. Later, it was revealed that the young RB also fractured his fibula and ruptured a deltoid ligament, as well. The dislocated ankle also resulted in an open wound.
Skattebo has since undergone surgery and been placed on injured reserve. Though he will not be back on the field for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, his recovery timeline is projected at about six months, which means he should be back in action by OTAs/minicamp next spring.
Jaxson Dart injury info, return timeline
Dart is currently out with a concussion suffered during Week 10's loss vs. the Bears. He had been having a strong start to the contest until he hit his head on the turf and exited to the locker room for a concussion evaluation. The injury followed another notable concussion scare earlier this season, Daboll's handling of which led to hefty fines on him, the team and Skattebo.
Dart cannot return to play until he clears the league's five-step concussion protocol. At least for Week 11, third-stringer Jameis Winston is starting in his place.