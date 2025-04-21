Jaxson Dart NFL Draft Destinations: Where Experts Are Saying the Ole Miss QB Will Be Picked
While the top of the 2025 NFL draft is all but set with Cam Ward likely heading to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick, where the rest of the quarterbacks will land is a bit of a mystery.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has had quite the volatile draft stock over the last four months since the end of the college football season, which has put somewhat of a spotlight on Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart.
Dart, age 21, was named First-Team All-SEC in 2024 after leading the Rebels to a 10-2 record while throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has reportedly spent "extensive time" with teams ahead of this week's draft, but has a wide-ranging forecast in NFL circles on where he could ultimately end up.
Here's everything the experts are saying about Dart's NFL draft projection:
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Projected Draft Position: Round 1, Pick 26, Los Angeles Rams
"I love this pick because of the potential," wrote Kiper on April 8. "Rams coach Sean McVay could develop Dart into a legit future starter. Of course, I say "future" because Matthew Stafford's contract restructure keeps him in Los Angeles for at least another season. But he's 37 years old, and the Rams have to make plans for 2026 and beyond. Dart can hit receivers' strike zones on a rope, and his ability to throw on the run is fun to watch. He had 4,279 passing yards, 29 TD throws and six interceptions last season. And this pick would bring him back to the West Coast -- Dart spent 2021 at USC before transferring to Ole Miss."
While also mentioning that Dart, "has a high ceiling in the pros," Kiper notably has the Pittsburgh Steelers passing on him at Pick No. 21. Many other draftniks do not.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
Projected Draft Position: Round 1, Pick 21, Pittsburgh Steelers
"The Steelers’ plan at quarterback is not completely clear at the moment," wrote Jeremiah back on March 18. "Even if they were to land 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, they would still need a long-term option at the position, so they take another swing here with Dart."
For what it's worth, Jeremiah is one of the more plugged-in draft analysts in the business and tends only to use inside knowledge to steer his mock drafts.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Projected Draft Position: Round 2, Pick 33, Cleveland Browns
Brugler passed on a full write-up for Dart in his mock draft, which he published on April 16, but did label him a "gifted, competitive QB who needs time to develop how he reads defenses" in his 2025 NFL Draft guide titled "The Beast".
In going to the Browns at Pick No. 33, Dart is the third quarterback off Brugler's board behind Ward and Sanders. He has him slotted one pick ahead of Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
Field Yates, ESPN
Projected Draft Position: Round 1, Pick 21, Pittsburgh Steelers
While noting that signing Aaron Rodgers will "not preclude" the Steelers from looking toward the future at quarterback, Yates wrote the following on Dart on April 2:
"Dart broke Eli Manning's school record at Ole Miss for passing yards (4,279) and led the FBS in yards per attempt (10.8) in 2024. He has good mobility and accuracy, throwing 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over the past two seasons."
He has him as his third QB off the board behind Ward and Sanders.
Joel Klatt, Fox Sports
Projected Draft Position: Round 1, Pick 29 (TRADE), Cleveland Browns
Mixing in a trade, Klatt has the Browns moving up from Pick No. 33 to Pick No. 29 to land Dart—and in turn attaching a fifth-year option to his rookie contract.
"I think Jaxson Dart is very talented," said Klatt in his April 21 edition of The Joel Klatt Show. "He's gonna need to grow a little but from a play standpoint because of all the things that were schemed and scripted for him at Ole Miss."
Eric Edholm, NFL Network
Projected Draft Position: Round 1, Pick 21, Pittsburgh Steelers
"The Steelers must have heard Aaron Rodgers waffling about his future on The Pat McAfee Show," wrote Edholm on April 21, teasing his pick. Can they count on the 41-year-old? If Pittsburgh doesn't go QB here, what's the long-term plan at the game's most important position?"
Dart is Edholm's third QB off the board. He has Ward going to the Titans at No. 1 and Sanders to the Saints at No. 9.
Jordan Reid, ESPN
Projected Draft Position: Round 1, Pick 21, Pittsburgh Steelers
While also noting Rodgers won't have an impact on Pittsburgh's draft plans, Reid wrote of Dart on April 21, "With receivers DK Metcalf and George Pickens, Pittsburgh should pursue a young QB who can consistently deliver the ball downfield. Dart's 80 completions on throws of 20-plus yards were the second most in the FBS over the past three seasons. Learning behind Rodgers would be the ideal outcome for Dart, since he needs time to transition to the NFL from Lane Kiffin's QB-friendly system."
If a deal for Rodgers doesn't come to fruition, Dart would be paired in a room with veteran Mason Rudolph, who re-signed with the Steelers this offseason.
Chad Reuter, NFL Network
Projected Draft Position: Round 1, Pick 9, New Orleans Saints
"I considered Dart at this spot even before we learned Derek Carr's 2025 availability is in doubt thanks to a shoulder injury," wrote Reuter on April 18. "Dart would be a good fit with new head coach Kellen Moore, distributing passes from the pocket and running for tough yardage when required in a way that might remind Moore of QBs he's coached in the NFL before, like Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts."
At No. 9, this is the highest projected position for Dart among the experts.