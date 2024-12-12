Jerry Jeudy Hit a Late, but Adorable TD Dance on the Sideline for His Daughter
After scoring a 35-yard touchdown to give the Browns a 7-3 lead over the Steelers last Sunday, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy realized he forgot to do something very important.
"Dang..." he said to fellow wide receiver Eli Moore as they approached the sideline. "My daughter told me to do a dance for her!"
Moore gave him a simple solution.
"Do it right now!" he told Jeudy. "You're on camera!"
The two then hit a spontaneous Griddy together.
Jeudy has been sensational for Cleveland’s offense over the last several weeks, hauling in 5+ receptions in every game since Jameis Winston took over at quarterback for the injured Deshaun Watson. Two weeks ago in Denver, he put up a career-high 235 receiving yards on an also-career-high nine receptions.
Now? The 25-year-old can add “celebrate a touchdown for my daughter" to his 2024 resume.
The Browns welcome the league’s best in the Kansas City Chiefs to Cleveland on Sunday for a 1 p.m. EST kickoff from Huntington Bank Field. If Jeudy score again, maybe he celebrate in the end zone this time.