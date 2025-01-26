Michael Irvin Had Angry Reaction to Cowboys Not Hiring Deion Sanders as Coach
The Dallas Cowboys finally found their next head coach, announcing Friday night that former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer would be taking over the job that was formerly held by Mike McCarthy.
The move was an interesting one for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, as big names like Deion Sanders were floated around before they decided to go with someone who was on the staff this past season.
Two former Cowboys receivers didn't love the move. Dez Bryant ripped it immediately and then Michael Irvin sounded off on it with a passionate message on his YouTube channel.
"Here's my issue," Irvin said. "We lost an opportunity here. I don't know what happened with Coach Schottenheimer and the Cowboys, but Jerry is a shrewd, shrewd businessman, and this opportunity, I'm shocked he did not see. I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next head coach, and I still stand ten toes down on that push."
Irvin continued with this:
“We have two NFC East teams in the NFC Championship game being played (Sunday). All eyes on them. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, our enemies on all fronts. And they’re in a position that we haven’t held in 30 f------ years. … We’re losing ground in the NFC. That’s 30 damn years. Forty years is a generation. It was time to bring somebody in here that could shake things up and grab this last leg of Cowboys Nation.
“A third of Cowboys Nation has never felt or lived the glory of a championship story. How the hell can they pass something down when they don’t even know about it? … Worse yet, that generation has seen total domination from a team named the Kansas City Chiefs. So not only are you losing football games over here and opportunities over here and divisions over here, you’re about to get our (America’s Team) moniker snatched off our backs.
You can watch his full take here:
The Cowboys continue to be a soap opera. We'll have to wait and see if this latest move leads to any postseason success in the future. If not, the heat will only turn up in Dallas.