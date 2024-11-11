SI

Jerry Jones's Empty Seat During Cowboys’ Blowout Loss Led to So Many Jokes

Andy Nesbitt

Jerry Jones was not in his usual seat when the CBS broadcast panned to his suite in the third quarter.
The Dallas Cowboys' nightmare season hit another new low on Sunday when they were blown out at home by the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-6. Jerry Jones's team is now 3-6 and things might only get worse as they await likely bad news on Dak Prescott's timetable for return from his hamstring injury.

Everything went wrong for the Cowboys against the Eagles, including the sunlight that came through the huge windows at AT&T Stadium. Fans spent large parts of the game roasting Jones over the glare, which led to CeeDee Lamb missing an easy touchdown in the first half because he lost the ball in the light.

Nothing sums up the ugly afternoon and brutal season better than when the CBS broadcast panned up to Jones's suite only to find the owner wasn't sitting in his chair.

NFL fans had lots of jokes about where Jones might have been:

Andy Nesbitt
