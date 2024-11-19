Jerry Jones Had Simple Reason for AT&T Stadium’s Roof Mishap Before Cowboys Game
The winds were certainly not blowing in the Dallas Cowboys’ favor during their 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.
Hours before kickoff, Dallas scrapped its plan to open the roof at AT&T Stadium after a piece of metal fell onto the field. The incident led to plenty of jokes on social media, with the Texans even hilariously shading the Cowboys for their infrastructure issues after the win.
However, owner Jerry Jones gave a serious—and simple—reason for why the piece of the roof fell.
“Got a lot of wind gusts in this area this afternoon, and apparently that created some looseness up there,” Jones told reporters after the game. “And then when the wind, when we did try to open it up, the wind got in there and exacerbated the looseness.”
Jones added that the situation was “fixable” and that no one was at risk of getting hurt during the game.
“They wouldn't have started this game had there been any risk at all,” continued Jones. “And not only the NFL wouldn't, but I wouldn't if there's any risk at all.”
Monday marked the first time the Cowboys had tried to open the roof for an NFL game in more than two years, since Dallas played against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 30, 2022.
Mother Nature aside, the Cowboys appear to have much more pressing problems at hand after dropping their fifth home game this season. Dallas (3-7) will look to bounce back against the Washington Commanders on the road next week.