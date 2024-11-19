Texans' Social Media Team Has Perfect Falling Roof-Based Tweet After Win Over Cowboys
ˆThe Houston Texans beat the Dallas Cowboys 34–10 on Monday Night Football in Week 11. Cooper Rush dropped back to pass more than 50 times and the Cowboys trailed for more than 57 minutes. CeeDee Lamb's body language said it all, but the fact that the sky was literally falling inside AT&T Stadium is clearly the thing that everyone will remember from the team's latest home loss.
The Houston Texans' social media team did not miss their chance to poke fun at the stadium roof after the team beat the Cowboys as they photoshopped two falling panels together to form the letter L.
"Look out beLow," wrote the Texans on X.
The Cowboys continue to find new lows this season with a Thanksgiving day matchup against Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants looming that may have a very high draft pick in the balance. But first they have to take on the Washington Commanders on the road. The good news is any stadium mishaps on game day won't be used against the team on social media.