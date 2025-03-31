Jets Owner Woody Johnson Dismisses NFLPA Report Card That Ranked Him Worst Owner in NFL
The NFL Players Association released their annual report card earlier this year, and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was named as the league's worst owner. Johnson was the only one to receive an "F" in that category.
On Monday, Johnson addressed the NFLPA survey, where he emphasized a need for constant improvement, even if he didn't believe the ranking.
"My first read is I think it is totally bogus," Johnson said on Monday, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "I thought this whole setup, the way it was done is all...that's enough said on that. But we want to get better every day, in every category. I want to be No. 1 in everything. All of our people do. We want to be No. 1, like we are in girls flag football. We're No. 1 or 2 in the country and that's where we want to be in everything, including on the field but also off the field in all of our philanthropy. So if there's areas we can improve, and there's always areas we can improve—not because of this bogus report—we are going to do it.”
When pressed on why he thought the survey was bogus, Johnson went into more detail.
"The whole thing. How they collected the information, who they collected it from, it's supposed to be a process where we have representatives and they have representatives so we know it's an honest survey," Johnson continued. "And that was violated in my opinion. So I'll leave it at that. But there's a lot of owners that looked at this survey and said this is not fair, not balanced, it's not every player, it's not even representative of the players."
This offseason has been one of transition for the Jets. The franchise hired Aaron Glenn as its new head coach, moved on from Aaron Rodgers, and committed to veteran Justin Fields as the starting quarterback for 2025.
Perhaps more winning could get Johnson back in the good graces of the NFLPA.