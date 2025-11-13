Jets Place WR Garrett Wilson on Injured Reserve
The Jets are placing wide receiver Garrett Wilson on injured reserve due to a knee sprain, the team announced on Thursday. Wilson will miss at least the next four games with the injury, beginning with New York's trip to New England on Thursday night.
Wilson will not need surgery on his knee, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, after injuring the knee in last Sunday’s 27–20 win over the Browns. Wilson has become one of the most reliable options in New York's struggling passing offense, as he's hauled in 36 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season.
The Jets are sitting at just 2–7 on the season in Aaron Glenn's first year at the helm. They’ll look to pull off an upset against the Patriots in Foxborough on Thursday night against the first-place team in the AFC East.