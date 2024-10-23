Jets Reveal Aaron Rodgers Dealing With New Injury
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gotten banged up pretty good so far this NFL season. In six weeks he's been listed on the team's injury report with knee and ankle injuries, with the latter coming on a pretty nasty twist during a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. This week, the Jets revealed a third ailment can be added to the group.
Per head coach Jeff Ulbrich, Rodgers is dealing with a hamstring issue that "flared up" during the Jets' 37-15 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday evening. The interim coach further noted it may have impacted Rodgers's mobility as well.
It doesn't sound like anything serious, but the more injuries that pile up on a 40-year-old's body, the more concerning it is for New York. The only chance the Jets have of making the playoff run they so desperately need is if Rodgers is in top form. It's hard for even the best quarterbacks to do that when coping with more severe bumps and bruises.
Of course, there is the looming reality that Rodgers's peak is no longer good enough. He's completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,663 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Jets to two wins in six games. It takes a while for athletes to ramp back up after recovering from an Achilles injury, in fairness, and maybe matters will improve once newly-acquired star wideout Davante Adams gets acclimated.
Still, not great news for the Jets.