SI

Jets Reveal Aaron Rodgers Dealing With New Injury

The star quarterback is now dealing with a third injury that "flared up" in New York's loss to the Steelers.

Liam McKeone

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gotten banged up pretty good so far this NFL season. In six weeks he's been listed on the team's injury report with knee and ankle injuries, with the latter coming on a pretty nasty twist during a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. This week, the Jets revealed a third ailment can be added to the group.

Per head coach Jeff Ulbrich, Rodgers is dealing with a hamstring issue that "flared up" during the Jets' 37-15 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday evening. The interim coach further noted it may have impacted Rodgers's mobility as well.

It doesn't sound like anything serious, but the more injuries that pile up on a 40-year-old's body, the more concerning it is for New York. The only chance the Jets have of making the playoff run they so desperately need is if Rodgers is in top form. It's hard for even the best quarterbacks to do that when coping with more severe bumps and bruises.

Of course, there is the looming reality that Rodgers's peak is no longer good enough. He's completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,663 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Jets to two wins in six games. It takes a while for athletes to ramp back up after recovering from an Achilles injury, in fairness, and maybe matters will improve once newly-acquired star wideout Davante Adams gets acclimated.

Still, not great news for the Jets.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL