Breaking Down Huge Haul for New York Jets After Vikings' NFL Draft Trade
The New York Jets made the first trade of the 2024 NFL Draft, swapping first-round selections with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night in Detroit.
Sending the No. 10 overall draft pick along with a sixth-rounder (No. 203) to Minnesota, the Jets moved down one slot in Round 1 and added two Day 3 selections. In addition to the No. 11 pick, New York received a fourth-rounder (No. 129) and fifth-rounder (No. 157) from the Vikings.
Minnesota used the No. 10 choice on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Jets followed by drafting Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu. They were the third team to secure an offensive tackle. The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off the trend by taking Notre Dame's Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick. The Tennessee Titans chose Alabama's JC Latham two selections later.
Prior to Fashanu, the Jets last used a Round 1 pick on an offensive lineman in 2021 when they grabbed USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14 overall.
Passing on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, New York can use their additional middle-round picks on an offensive weapon in what has been billed a receiver-rich draft pool.
The trade bumped the Jets' total to eight selections, including three in Round 4. New York remains without a second-round choice, which went to the Green Bay Packers in last spring's trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Joe Douglas and Co. are scheduled to make their next selection until late Friday night in Round 3 at No. 72 overall.
Jets' 2024 Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 11 overall — OT, Olu Fashanu, Penn State (from Minnesota)
Round 3: No. 72 overall
Round 4: No. 111 overall
Round 4: No. 129 overall (from Minnesota)
Round 4: No. 134 overall
Round 5: No. 157 overall (from Minnesota)
Round 6: No. 185 overall
Round 7: No. 257 overall