New York Jets Predicted to 'Regret' Aaron Rodgers' Contract
The New York Jets made the right decision when they traded for Aaron Rodgers. It was clear that the roster didn't have a quarterback good enough to help the team win games, and Rodgers should help them accomplish just that.
He signed a three-year, $112.5 million deal last year. After getting hurt on the first drive of the 2023-24 campaign, the hope is for Rodgers to come back and be the quarterback he once was.
In a scenario where he isn't, it's tough to blame the Jets for making the move. They went out and gave something a chance. Now, they have to hope it pays them back.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report listed recent blockbuster NFL contracts teams are likely to regret, including Rodgers in his list.
"Said accomplished quarterback is old and might be washed up. An Achilles injury cost the 40-year-old almost all of 2023, but he wasn't himself with Green Bay in 2022, either. Now, he appears to be causing drama once again. This is unlikely to end well for Gang Green."
The drama Gagnon alluded to was Rodgers' actions off the field. He didn't attend minicamp and was rumored to have an interest in running for vice president with Robert F. Kennedy during the offseason.
Rich Cimini of ESPN broke down some of that drama, writing that Rodgers is still Rodgers, even off the field.
"One area where Rodgers remained consistent was his uncanny ability to create drama. From the talk about a vice presidential run with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to his unexcused absence from minicamp, the polarizing quarterback provided plenty of fodder for his critics.
"He probably will continue to make headlines because he is who he is. But the Jets are willing to roll with it because he's the key to everything."
That's the price New York had to pay for landing the 40-year-old. New York completely understood what they were getting themselves into. Rodgers has never been one to stay out of drama in his career.
At the end of the day, Rodgers is here to play football. If he can do what he did in 2021, when he threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions, no one will remember what he did or didn't do in the offseason.
Jets fans want to win, and they'll deal with anything to make that happen. And even if the contract does come back to be a bad one, at least they finally showed a willingness to try something out.